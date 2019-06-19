Backing her up. Zendaya, Tyler Posey, Lucy Hale and more celebrities reached out to offer words of encouragement to Bella Thorne after Whoopi Goldberg criticized her on The View for taking nude photos.

“When ur friends come out of the woodworks to support u is all u need to be brave,” the Famous in Love alum, 21, captioned a series of DM screenshots via Instagram on Wednesday, June 19.

Thorne received a message from her Shake It Off costar Zendaya regarding the ordeal, which led to a longer conversation. “@zendaya called me today to make sure I was ok,” she wrote. “We talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn’t feel bad about ourselves and our bodies. Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how. It’s really really sad.”

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star, 22, said her piece in a text to her fellow Disney Channel alum. “Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out,” she gushed. “You f–king broke my heart with that damn ig post but anyway, just being a f–king sap right now lmao just letting you know you’re a light and I’m super proud. Love you.”

Thorne’s ex-boyfriend Posey sent kind words her way too. “Yo bell I read a little about your nude thing,” the former Teen Wolf actor, 27, texted her. “Really f–king cool what you did 🙂 F–k that guy.” (The pair split in 2016.)

Hale also vocalized her support. “Good for you baby girl. I’m so proud of you for speaking up,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 30, wrote in a DM. “This breaks my heart. But you’re making a difference for other girls and women!”

Dove Cameron, Lily-Rose Depp, Logan Paul and Cody Christian were among the other stars who supported Thorne.

The Midnight Sun actress leaked her nude photos on Sunday, June 15, amid threats from a hacker. Goldberg, 63, slammed the decision during the Tuesday, June 18, episode of The View, saying, “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude photos of yourself.”

Thorne responded in an Instagram Story post, in which she shamed the Sister Act star for her comments. “Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting,” she wrote. “So what, a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen? I, as a woman, should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t.”

