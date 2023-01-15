Bella Thorne: Inside a Day in My Life

Bella Thorne is just like Us! The actress and designer, 25, is focused on balancing her career and maintaining her friendships every day.

The Shake It Up! alum starts off her mornings by mapping out what she has to get done. Up next, is a drive to a variety of locations which can prove to be very boring.

“I take a lot of long car rides due to my work schedule,” Thorne exclusively says in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “I keep myself entertained by googling cute red panda bear photos and videos between calls.”

The Midnight Sun actress, however, is never short on projects to keep her busy. In addition to acting and designing her Thorne Dynasty jewelry collection, Thorne is currently shooting her next short film.

“I am so pumped for my short film being released soon, which I wrote and created,” she reveals. Thorne previously produced, directed and acted in the 2019 short, Her & Him.

The Time Is Up star further explains that her on-the-go lifestyle is made easier by taking her inner circle along for the ride.

“I love traveling with my besties, who also happen to be the people I work with,” she tells Us of her choice to fly alongside manager Thor Bradwell whenever possible. “Life is better that way when we’re one team.”

Thorne previously dished to Us about another friend — and possible project — that hasn’t been greenlit, but she would happily sign on for in the future: a Shake It Up reboot with Zendaya.

“I think an older Shake It Up would be hilarious,” the former child star exclusively told Us in December 2022, adding that she wants to know “all about where [my and Zendaya‘s characters] Cece and Rocky are now.”

The “Juicy J: In You” music video star worked alongside the Euphoria actress, 26, from 2010 to 2013. The pair have remained supportive of one another’s careers despite going their separate ways a decade prior.

“Zendaya’s amazing. I f—king love her,” Thorne revealed. “She’s always been amazing and she’s always going to be amazing. I’m just happy that people see that. She’s getting the recognition she deserves. That just makes me so happy.”

Want to know how else Thorne spends her time? Scroll down to see what a typical day in her life as an actress and entrepreneur looks like: