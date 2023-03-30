Her forever love! Lana Del Rey and music manager Evan Winiker are engaged, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

While the “Summertime Sadness” songstress, 37, and the Range Media Partners managing partner, 40, have kept their romance low-key, they have been spotted on numerous outings together since they were first linked in September 2022.

At the time, the duo were seen at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival with a group of friends. Six months later, the pair enjoyed a date night at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, California, where the “Young & Beautiful” singer posed for photos with her fans.

Rumors swirled that Del Rey and Winiker were engaged earlier this month after she was seen sporting a diamond ring while attending the Billboard Women in Music event.

Before becoming a talent manager, Winiker was a member of the indie rock band Steel Train from 2002 to 2013 alongside Jack Antonoff. Following the group’s disbandment, Antonoff, 38, played guitar in fun., which went on hiatus in 2015. He is now the lead singer of Bleachers and works as a producer, collaborating with Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Lorde and more. (Antonoff is listed as a producer on Del Rey’s latest record, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which dropped earlier this month.)

The “Doin’ Time” artist, for her part, was previously linked to Sean “Sticks” Larkin. The Live PD star, 49, and Del Rey began dating in September 2019. One month later, the Grammy nominee addressed backlash from fans regarding her then-partner’s profession.

“It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem,” she shared in an October 2019 L.A. Times profile. “He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.”

Del Rey brought the law enforcement officer as her date to the 2020 Grammys, two months after they made their red carpet debut the pair called it quits in March 2020, but they seemingly remained on good terms.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” Larkin explained in a March 2020 New York Times interview. “We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”

Five months after her split from Larkin, Del Rey moved on with singer Clayton Johnson. In December 2020, Us confirmed that Johnson, 34, and the “Video Games” musician were engaged, but the twosome broke up in summer 2021.