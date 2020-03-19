It’s over. Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, have officially pumped the brakes on their romance.

In a New York Times profile on Larkin, the 46-year-old reality star confirmed that the couple called it quits. Despite their separation, he revealed that the two have remained on good terms.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” Larkin explained in the interview posted on March 19. “We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”

Speaking further about the pair’s former romance, Larkin opened up about how dating the 34-year-old “Summertime Sadness” singer allowed him entry into the Hollywood lifestyle. Del Rey brought Larkin as her date to the 2020 Grammys, where they also made their red carpet debut, in January.

“Taking pictures and answering questions,” he recalled of their high-profile experiences. “I’m not trying to sound like a bravado tough guy, just like, you know. It was enjoyable, for sure.”

Del Rey and Larkin were first spotted together in September 2019 when they stepped out to enjoy a day at New York City’s Central Park. The Grammy nominee made their romance Instagram official that December.

During the duration of their relationship, the “Born to Die” singer and Live P.D. star primarily kept their romance under wraps, despite Del Rey’s celebrity. Larkin told the New York Times that the duo also enjoyed participating in every day activities.

“When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses,” the cop explained. “We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends.”

Del Rey opened up about her former romance catching the public’s attention in an October 2019 profile for the Los Angeles Times. “It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem,” she shared at the time, adding, “He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.”

In the wake of their breakup, Del Rey has pulled photos of Larkin from her Instagram profile.