Love is in the air at the 2020 Grammy Awards! Celebrity couples showed plenty of PDA while attending the 62nd annual ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.

The Jonas Brothers were among the first to turn heads when they arrived alongside their wives: Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas with Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas with Danielle Jonas. The boy band is set to perform during the show. Their song “Sucker” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus took home the award for “Old Town Road” during the preshow.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also caused a buzz on the red carpet. The Voice coaches were all smiles as they wore opposing colors, with Stefani in a short white dress and Shelton in an all-black suit. They later performed their new duet, “Nobody But You,” for the first time at Sunday’s event. The Oklahoma native’s song “God’s Country” was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, but it went to Willie Nelson’s “Ride Me Back Home.”

Jameela Jamil, meanwhile, supported her boyfriend, James Blake, at the awards show. The singer-songwriter scored a nomination this year in the Best Alternative Music Album category for Assume Form.

Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammys for the second consecutive year. Lizzo leads the list of nominations with eight, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who have six apiece. Other acts set to perform include Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator.

