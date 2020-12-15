He put a ring on it! Lana Del Rey is engaged to boyfriend Clayton Johnson after dating less than one year, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source told Us on Tuesday, December 15, that Johnson recently popped the question. A rep for Del Rey had no comment.

The “West Coast” singer, 35, sparked engagement speculation while performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 14.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on Del Rey’s left finger as she sang “Love You Like a Woman” on the show.

“Y’all see that?” one fan tweeted, sharing a closeup photo of the singer’s bling.

Two days prior, another Twitter user pointed out that “Lana is caught with a ring on her finger AGAIN,” after the Grammy nominee posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday, December 12, teasing her Tonight Show appearance.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer had her hands swinging behind her in the image, but a ring was visible on her left hand.

Del Rey was also seen wearing a diamond sparkler last month causing some fans to ask if Johnson, 31, had proposed.

“The ring on her finger? Is she engaged? 👀,” one user tweeted in November, sharing an Instagram Story photo of the musician wearing the ring while driving.

One fan noticed that the “Blue Jeans” singer was also wearing the rock when she posed for a photo with her man on Halloween. The couple, who were dressed as the Scarecrow and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, were all smiles in the photo, as Del Rey made a peace sign — which highlighted her ring finger.

The couple have been popping up on each other’s social media pages for months since August.

Johnson shared a video of the “Cinnamon Girl” singer swimming in a pool on his Instagram Story last month. The same week he shared a photo of himself sitting at a table with Del Rey’s feet visible from the other side.

Fans first noticed the guitarist commenting on Del Rey’s account in August, after she posted a video of herself nearly kissing a man while holding a playing card in her mouth. “I wish I was that card,” he wrote in response.

The engagement news came eight months after Del Rey split from Sean “Sticks” Larkin. The Live PD star, 46, confirmed the pair had called it quits in March, telling the The New York Times that they were “just friends” after dating for six months.

The former couple were first spotted together in September 2019, while out in New York City. They made their romance Instagram official that December.