Brody Jenner and his pregnant girlfriend, Tia Blanco, are engaged.

“Can’t wait to love you forever 💍,” the Hills alum, 39, captioned a Sunday, June 18, Instagram video from the moment he popped the question.

In the clip, Jenner and Blanco, 26, were posed for photos in front of their loved ones during a gathering before the reality TV alum spoke out. “I just want to thank you all for coming here. Really appreciate it. Love you all,” Jenner gushed. “Wait, one more thing, one more thing.”

The model then got down on one knee and pulled out a diamond ring from his pocket. Blanco, who stunned in a pink babydoll dress and a sparkling tiara, enthusiastically said “yes” before she pulled her beau into a hug.

The pair’s happy news was quickly celebrated by their loved ones, including Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson. (Thompson, 73, shares sons Brody and Brandon, 42, with ex Caitlyn Jenner.)

“The perfect culmination to a beautiful romance, and an incredibly wonderful day,” Thompson replied via Instagram comment. “Congratulations. I love you both so very much! 💜💜💜💜💜💜.”

Brody’s half-sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, for their part, each dropped a “like” on the post.

Brody, who was previously married to Kaitlynn Carter from 2018 to 2019, was first linked to Blanco in April 2022. They confirmed their romance one month later, posing for a sweet Instagram photo with the Princes of Malibu alum’s dog.

Amid Brody and the Ultimate Surfer alum’s relationship, they learned earlier this year that they are expecting their first child.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” they captioned a joint Instagram video in January of Blanco getting a sonogram. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year.”

The pair revealed weeks later that they are expecting a baby girl, which will be Thompson’s fourth grandchild and Caitlyn’s 21st. The exes are already grandparents to Brandon’s three children. He shares daughter Eva, 8, with ex-wife Leah James, and twins Sam and Bo, both 2, with partner Cayley Stoker. The I Am Cait alum, 73, for her part, is also a doting grandparent to Cassandra Jenner, Burt Jenner and Kylie’s little ones. Caitlyn’s former stepchildren Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also each have multiple children that contribute to the grandchild count.