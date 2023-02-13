Brody Jenner is officially settling down. The Hills alum and girlfriend Tia Blanco kicked off 2023 by announcing they are going to be parents.

Jenner was first linked to the surfer in spring 2022. They celebrated six months together that October.

“More smiling, less worrying ♥️ More compassion, less judgement♥️ More blessed, less stressed ♥️ More love, less hate ♥️ @brodyjenner,” Blanco gushed via Instagram at the time.

The DJ’s mother, Linda Thompson, showed her support in the comments section, writing, “Happy six months TOGETHER! 🙌🔥❤️😍😍.”

Thompson previously called the pair the “perfect couple” in August 2022, gushing via Instagram that she’s “so grateful [they] found each other and love each other so dearly.”

After ringing in the new year together that December, Blanco and Jenner announced her pregnancy.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” the pair’s joint Instagram post read on January 1, 2023. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year.”

Prior to his romance with the two-time International Surfing Association’s Open Women’s World Surfing Championship winner, Brody was in a series of high-profile relationships. Over the years, he’s been linked to Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Nicole Richie, Jayde Nicole, Josie Canseco and Avril Lavigne. Jenner previously exchanged vows with Kaitlynn Carter in 2018 after four years together. When the reality stars split in August 2019, however, fans learned that they were never legally married.

As their split played out on The Hills: New Beginnings, Jenner revealed that “there were certain things” in their relationship that were “driving [him] to drink more than normal.”

“The pressure of having kids and stuff like that,” he said. “So I honestly think that was weighing on me heavily and it was causing me to drink unhealthy amounts.”

While Jenner is set to become a dad in 2023, Carter welcomed son Rowan with partner Kristopher Brock in February 2021 and announced her second pregnancy in October 2022.

