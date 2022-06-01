California cool! Brody Jenner confirmed his relationship with Tia Blanco shortly after they were first linked in April.

The Hills alum, 38, went Instagram official with Blanco, 25, on Tuesday, May 31, when they shared the same photo via their respective social media pages. Jenner posted a snap of himself lounging on the beach in California with the surfer before giving fans a glimpse at the couple getting cozy with his dog.

“Beautiful day chasing swell & enjoying the sunshine 🐬☀️,” Blanco wrote via Instagram one day prior, to which her man replied with a fire emoji. Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, hinted at the relationship as well, commenting on the picture, “Beautiful in anything! 💜🥰.”

The duo’s PDA-filled posts and Instagram banter came one month they initially sparked dating speculation. At the time, eagle-eyed fans noticed the DJ and Blanco were sharing photos from the same waterfall in Hawaii within hours of each other. (He began “liking” Blanco’s Instagram photos in mid-March.)

Jenner continued to fuel romance rumors in early May when he was spotted spending time with the athlete at the Erewhon Market in Calabasas, California. He has since begun commenting more and more on Blanco’s social media posts, even wishing her mom a happy Mother’s Day last month.

The surf champion, for her part, followed Jenner’s lead, showing his mom, 72, some love on the holiday. Blanco commented with three blue heart emojis on her beau’s sweet social media tribute to Thompson.

The Princes of Malibu alum’s new relationship comes more than two years after he split from Kaitlynn Carter in August 2019. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us Weekly at the time. “They love and respect one another and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Jenner and Carter, 33, tied the knot in Bali in June 2018. However, the union was not legal because the pair never obtained a marriage license in the U.S.

The Hills: New Beginnings costars reunited on screen in 2021 after Carter briefly dated Miley Cyrus and then moved on with Kristopher Brock. The “Bright Side” podcast host welcomed her first child, son Rowan, with Brock, 37, in September 2021. One month later, Jenner gushed over his ex via Instagram, writing, “You are gonna be the best mom!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, for his part, was linked to Briana Jungwirth and actress Daniella Grace before meeting Blanco. Scroll down to learn more about Jenner’s new love: