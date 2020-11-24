New flames? Brody Jenner sparked dating rumors with actress Daniella Grace after the pair were spotted together on a dinner date in Malibu.

The 37-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star stepped out with the 30-year-old actress following a meal at upscale Japanese restaurant Nobu Malibu on Monday, November 23. Jenner dressed in all black while Grace opted for a denim jacket paired with dark jeans and heeled booties. They both wore face masks to protect themselves amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The pair’s seemingly romantic outing comes nearly one year after they were photographed leaving another Nobu location in Los Angeles together in December 2019. One month later, Grace tagged along with the reality star to an event that he DJ-ed for at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The duo has also kept up a flirtatious back-and-forth on social media, “liking” each other’s Instagram posts for several months before their most recent dinner date

In August 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that Jenner and now-ex Kaitlynn Carter had “decided to amicably separate” one year after their wedding in Indonesia. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” a rep for the former couple stated at the time.

Though Jenner and Carter, 32, exchanged vows during their island ceremony, a source told Us at the time of their split that the pair failed to obtain a marriage license in the U.S. so were never legally married.

Following the end of her romance with Jenner, Carter sparked a month-long rebound romance with Miley Cyrus, who had recently split from husband Liam Hemsworth that summer. Three months after the Foray cofounder and Jenner called it quits, Carter opened up about her “very real” marriage in an emotional essay for Elle.

“He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit,” she wrote. “‘You’ll never be bored!’ my mom offered, as I wondered early on whether or not he was the right partner for me. Of course, she was right: I was never bored. He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer.”

Earlier this year, the exes sparked speculation of a reunion after they visited Bali, Indonesia, the same place where they tied the knot. Despite rumors that they may have put their rocky past behind them, a source told Us in March that there was nothing romantic going on between the two.

“Kaitlynn and Brody are just friendly,” the insider said at the time. “They are not romantically involved or getting back together.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Jenner’s night out with Grace.