Kaitlynn Carter Spends Time With Ex Brody Jenner and His Mom Linda Thompson

No bad blood! Kaitlynn Carter had a friendly reunion with her ex Brody Jenner and his mom, Linda Thompson, on Friday, January 10.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, shared a black-and-white video of Jenner, 36, drinking from a mug as the pair spent time together outside.

“@brodyjenner single and chic!!” Carter captioned the clip as Jenner jokingly gives her the middle finger and walks away.

Hours later, Carter posted a photo with Thompson, 69, and her friend Alexandra Amodio as they enjoyed dinner together during a staycation in Malibu.

“Feelin’ super lucky to be part of this modern fam ❤️,” she captioned the post, which showed all three women smiling at the camera.

Carter and her Hills: New Beginnings costar announced their breakup in August 2019, a little more than a year after they exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Indonesia. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the former couple never obtained a marriage license in the U.S.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us on August 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Despite the split, Thompson has shown her support for Carter over the past few months. They were last spotted together in October 2019 having a friendly chat at a Halloween party. In August, they interacted on Instagram when the former model reposted a quote about not judging people. Carter replied, “Exactly,” to which Thompson responded, “@kaitlynn And for the record honey, the only ‘shade’ I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama. You know I love you. I always have & always will.”

Later that month, Carter began a short-lived romance with her friend Miley Cyrus — who had just split from her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth — before the twosome called it quits a few weeks later. Their relationship came to light when photos surfaced of Carter and the “Slide Away” singer kissing in Italy.

Jenner, for his part, moved on with Maxim model Josie Canseco in August but the pair parted ways in October. Us confirmed that he began dating model Allison Mason in December 2019.