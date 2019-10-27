Kaitlynn Carter Linda Thompson Had Heart-to-Heart Talk at Halloween Party

No bad blood! Kaitlynn Carter was spotted having a friendly conversation with Brody Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party on Friday, October 25.

Carter, 31, arrived at the party and stopped to chat with Thompson, 69, Us Weekly confirms. The conversation appeared to be serious and lasted for 2 to 3 minutes. The duo, who also posed for a picture together, seemed comfortable and close with one another.

The Hills: New Beginnings star and Jenner, 36, announced their split in August, a little over a year after they exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018. However, a source told Us that the pair were never legally married as they did not obtain a marriage license.

Despite their breakup, Thompson doesn’t have any animosity toward Carter. In August, the former model showed her support for Carter in an Instagram comment. Thompson reposted a quote about not judging people which led the blogger to reply, “EXACTLY.”

Thompson showed her support for Carter writing back, “@kaitlynn And for the record honey, the only ‘shade’ I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama,” she wrote. “You know I love you. I always have & always will.”

At the time, Carter had recently been spotted kissing Miley Cyrus while vacationing in Italy. She and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, embarked on a brief romance but they broke up after less than one month. Their short-lived relationship came amid Cyrus’ separation from her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Jenner, for his part, has since been linked to model, Josie Canseco. Cyrus has also moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Carter got candid about her emotional state since her two recent breakups in an Instagram comment earlier this month. On October 22, in response to one person who commented that she looked “too thin” in selfies, she replied, “I mean I been through some s–t lately LOL.”

However, the blogger seemed in a more positive mood on October 17 when she reminisced on the start of her Western Wild website, which she started at age 25. In an Instagram post she wrote that the venture, “led me to what my life in LA has become today; filled with vibrant, smart, driven, loving, inspiring, thoughtful friends and colleagues that I really consider family.”

