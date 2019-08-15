



Linda Thompson may be showing support for her son Brody Jenner after his split from Kaitlynn Carter , but that doesn’t mean she no longer cares about her former daughter-in-law.

The former model, 69, posted a quote to Instagram on Wednesday, August 14, about not judging people, which sparked a reaction from Carter, 30. “You don’t know what it took someone to get out of bed and look and feel presentable as possible and face the day,” the message read. “You never truly know the daily struggle of others.”

Carter took to the comments section and simply wrote: “EXACTLY.”

The response led Thompson to share a sweet message to the blogger. “@kaitlynn And for the record honey, the only ‘shade’ I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama,” she wrote. “You know I love you. I always have & always will.”

The banter comes after Carter was spotted kissing and getting intimate with Miley Cyrus on Saturday, August 10, in Italy. That same day, Us Weekly confirmed that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress, 26, had split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Though Thompson has yet to publicly address her son’s breakup, she has been seemingly sharing her feelings on Instagram. On Tuesday, August 13, the songwriter “liked” comments on her page suggesting Carter is trying to get the Hills: New Beginnings star’ attention in the wrong ways.

Thompson also shared her support for Jenner in the comments section of his post on Sunday, August 11, in which the reality star, 35, poked fun at Carter’s recent hookup with Cyrus.

“Always so proud of your dignity, generosity, kindness & nobility,” the A Little Thing Called Life author wrote. “You are a gentleman and I love you very much. Onward…”

Jenner and Carter split earlier this month, with an insider confirming to Us Weekly that the former couple were never legally married as they did not obtain a United States marriage license before exchanging vows in Indonesia in June 2018. The MTV personality has since been linked to Josie Canseco.

