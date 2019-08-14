



The comments came after Thompson, 69, posted a quote attributed to the 14th Dalai Lama: “Silence is sometimes the best answer.”

“When feelings are ineffable, often it is better to say nothing at all,” Thompson wrote in her Instagram caption. “#speechless.”

One comment Thompson “liked” read, “I think she’s so hurt and trying to get his attention!! Not the way to do it but sad all around!!”

Another one she endorsed referenced Cyrus’ split from Liam Hemsworth: “Speechless is right! When you are married to Brody or Liam, I mean some of the best looking guys on this planet. What the heck?!”

One commenter, however, wondered why the story matters, writing, “Why is everyone making a big deal about her kissing Miley? Girls make out all the time when they are having fun or drunk. I don’t get it.”

A different user, posting a comment Thompson liked, replied, “Maybe because it’s disrespectful to the family.”

The Hee Haw alum — who shares Brody, 35, and son Brandon, 38, with ex Caitlyn Jenner — also alluded to Carter’s hookup with Cyrus after Brody posted a photo of himself on Sunday, August 11, and advised followers not to “let yesterday take up too much of today.”

“Always so proud of your dignity, generosity, kindness & nobility,” Thompson wrote in a comment. “You are a gentleman and I love you very much. Onward…”

Carter, 31, and Cyrus, 26, were spotted making out in Italy on Friday, August 9, one day before Us Weekly confirmed that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer had split from Hemsworth, her husband of seven months. The hookup also came one week after Brody and Carter announced that they were separating after one year of marriage.

