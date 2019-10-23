



Getting real. A month after splitting from Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter admitted on Instagram that she’s “been through some s–t.”

The candid comment came after an Instagram user observed that the 32-year-old looked “too thin” in selfies she posted from Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday, October 22.

“I mean I been through some s–t lately LOL,” Carter responded.

The blogger seemed a bit more upbeat on Thursday, October 17, when she posted a throwback photo of herself launching her Western Wild website at age 25.

That blog inspired a series of business moves that provided “a lifetime’s worth of happy memories and led me to what my life in LA has become today,” she wrote in her caption on Thursday. “Filled with vibrant, smart, driven, loving, inspiring, thoughtful friends and colleagues that I really consider family. I never could’ve imagined, on the day this photo was taken, how blessed beyond measure I would feel in the coming years to have the experiences I’ve had with the people I’ve had them with. I am so grateful.”

Carter was first spotted kissing Cyrus, 26, in August, one day before the “Mother’s Daughter” singer announced the end of her seven-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

For her part, Carter had split from Brody Jenner earlier that month, one year after tying the knot in Indonesia, though a source later told Us Weekly the former couple were never legally married.

Following Cyrus and Carter’s split in late September, the pop star moved on with a longtime friend, Aussie singer Cody Simpson. In a recent radio interview, the 22-year-old called his girlfriend’s relationship with Carter “hot,” though he admitted that he didn’t really know the influencer.

Linda Thompson, Jenner’s mother, gave her take on Cyrus and Carter’s brief romance in an exclusive interview with Us on Saturday, October 19. “It wasn’t surprising, but, you know, you love who you love, and I’m sorry things didn’t work out for them in the long term,” said Thompson, 69. “But everything happens for a reason. And we’re all still friends.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!