



Not holding back! Cody Simpson had a thing or two to say about girlfriend Miley Cyrus’ former relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

Coming off his Masked Singer Australia win, Simpson, 22, opened up about his romance with Cyrus, 26,when he joined the Kyle & Jackie O Show. He said the pair “were interested in each other ever since we first met, even when I was like, 18, and it was just not the right time.” However, he was additionally asked about whether he thought the Disney Channel alum’s fling with the Hills: New Beginnings star was “hot.”

“It wasn’t too bad,” Simpson said on Monday, October 21. “[It’s] weird for me now. I don’t know her really.”

Cohost Kyle Sandilands then argued that Carter, 31, was “probably up for anything” and Simpson agreed. The male host pressed further, asking Simpson if he “wouldn’t dare ask…” before trailing off, to which the “Golden Thing” crooner replied to the assumption: “Hell no! It’s not like that at all.”

Throughout the interview, Simpson appeared to call out the “Mother’s Daughter” exes for not bringing romance into the relationship. “I”m very, very, very romantic,” he revealed. “She’d talked about how she hadn’t had that kind of an experience in a relationship before.”

The “Surfboard” artist admitted that he wouldn’t call what they have “love” just yet, but noted that the duo have “been close ever since we met.”

“It’s weird, it’s like the first time I’ve been with someone where it wasn’t necessarily an immediate romance,” he continued. “It was just friendship and fun and … it just developed over, like, five years.”

Simpson’s comments come after Cyrus shaded her exes in a recent Instagram live update on Sunday, October 20. Joined by the Australia native, the Grammy nominee explained to her beau that she “always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil.” She also said that Simpson was the “only” person with a “d—k” that she has met within her dating life that she would consider to be “good.”

Cyrus, 26, publicized her relationship with Simpson earlier this month after the pair were spotted packing on PDA at the Los Angeles restaurant Backyard Bowls on October 3. After their headline-making makeout session, she took to her Instagram Story to note that Simpson was her “type.”

Cyrus called off her month-long fling with Carter weeks before beginning her romance with Simpson. She also announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth, 29, on August 10 after less than eight months of marriage.

Hemsworth, who officially filed for divorce from Cyrus on August 21, has since been linked to Dynasty star Madison Brown.

