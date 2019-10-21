



No hard feelings! Linda Thompson still has love for Kaitlynn Carter despite the reality star’s split from her youngest son, Brody Jenner.

“It wasn’t surprising. But you know, you love who you love and I’m sorry things didn’t work out for them in the long term,” Thompson exclusively told Us Weekly at the Last Chance for Animals’ 35th Anniversary Gala at the Beverley Hilton on Saturday, October 19. “But everything happens for a reason. And we’re all still friends.”

Earlier this summer, Jenner, 36, and Carter, 31, amicably split one year after tying the knot in Indonesia. A source told Us that Jenner was hesitant about going through with the ceremony and revealed that the two were never legally married, since they never obtained a marriage license. Shortly after the news broke about the couple’s split, Carter was spotted getting intimate with Miley Cyrus while on vacation in Italy.

The “Slide Away” singer announced her separation from actor Liam Hemsworth in August, roughly eight months after their wedding. Carter and Cyrus bonded over their breakups, but their flame quickly burned out shortly after they began dating. Cyrus is now dating Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Despite Jenner and Carter’s split, Thompson believes forgiveness is important. “You don’t have to stay friends, you don’t have to still communicate if someone is toxic in your life but you can love someone from a distance and wish them well.”

Through it all, Thompson has taught her son to keep his head held high. “You just have to roll with it. You have to let life flow through you. You can’t let things get stuck. That’s when, if you resist it, that’s when you come into problems. And I often say, too, you don’t always get over something but you get through it.”

Last week, Jenner — who is now dating Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco — told Entertainment Tonight that his split from Carter will be played out on season 2 of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!