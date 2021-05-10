Sparks fly! Spencer Pratt teased a romantic reunion between exes Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner on the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“She brought some potential romance,” Pratt, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 2 of the MTV reality series, which kicks off later this month. “Brody told me that him and Kristin almost made out on the rocks on the beach. So, I can’t wait to actually tune in just to [see] that part. See how close — I think she said, ‘Kiss me,’ and he did it.”

Justin Bobby Brescia chimed in, telling Us that Audrina Patridge was there when the smooch happened. “I was behind the rock, spying,” Patridge, 35, confirmed.

Jenner, however, played coy about the hookup speculation. “I don’t know. Did we kiss? I mean, [I was] pretty tired that morning,” he explained. “I think Audrina and I stayed up all night the night before and the night before that.”

The Princes of Malibu alum, 37, noted that seeing the former Laguna Beach star, 34, again was great, as always.

“Kristin and I, we dated for a while back in the day. We’ve always maintained a great friendship,” he told Us. “She’s so much fun. She’s so great at filming. She’s been doing this for so long and she’s such a professional. She comes in, she knows how to bring it.”

The Los Angeles native continued: “She came right in like a tornado and stirred up the drama. She knows how to get it out of people. It’s always a pleasure.”

Jenner also gushed over his former flame, who he dated when she was 18 years old, and how little she’s changed through the years. “She looks incredible. Like, for real, she has three kids. I mean, she’s worked her butt off and she looks so good,” he said. “Like, it’s crazy. I couldn’t even believe how incredible she looks.”

Pratt seconded Jenner’s kind words, telling Us how great it was to have the Uncommon James founder back in L.A. with some of their original Hills cast members.

“I prayed for that one, so answered prayers. I look forward to having more Kristin on the show in the future,” he said. “She’s so fun. She’s so real, always on camera. She comes up authentic and I feel like Kristin is Kristin. She doesn’t play a character or anything or self-edit or something. I enjoy having her with the group.”

Cavallari, for her part, teased her reality TV return last month, exclusively telling Us that she isn’t the one stirring the pot this time around.

“No drama — at least not about me,” the Very Cavallari alum said in April. “I filmed one episode, so what could you really do?”

Although her time on the show was brief, the True Comfort author revealed it was “so much fun” being back with her pals, including Jenner, Patridge and Pratt’s wife, Heidi Montag.

“I had such a great time. It was like no time had passed,” Cavallari told Us. “I’m really happy that I was able to do it.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Wednesday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.