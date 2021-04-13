So close we can almost taste it! MTV dropped the first trailer for season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings on Tuesday, April 13, and inhibitions have absolutely been released.

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2020 that Kristin Cavallari, who was an original cast member on The Hills, would return to the reboot for a cameo.

Though a source told Us at the time that the Very Cavallari alum, 34, would appear in “just one episode,” fans were still thrilled to see her in the trailer — if only for a moment.

“Kristin Cavallari coming back to The Hills is the antidepressant I needed today,” one fan wrote via Twitter after the preview was released.

Earlier this month, the Uncommon James designer told Us exclusively that her return to the show wasn’t dramatic.

“No drama, at least not about me,” she said on April 1. “I filmed one episode. So what could you really do? But it was so much fun. I had such a great time. It was like no time had passed and I’m really happy that I was able to do it.”

Perhaps most shockingly, Audrina, 35, let it slip in the trailer that she’d kissed longtime friend Brody Jenner. Though little information was offered regarding the smooch, it appears that 37-year-old Brody’s relationships will feature heavily in the new season.

“I’ve hurt a lot of people I love,” the self-proclaimed “Prince of Malibu,” says at the beginning of the trailer. “And that’s not the Brody I want to be.”

The Los Angeles native then goes on to discuss his breakup with ex Kaitlynn Carter and cuddle an unknown woman in a bathtub.

Stars including Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brandon Thomas Lee, Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler also appeared in the clip.

“After a year of lockdowns and lost time, the cast of Hollywood’s most iconic friend group is reuniting. This season finds them at a crossroads and their lives tested like never before,” MTV wrote in a statement. “While some struggle with the financial strains from the global pandemic and rebuilding businesses, others are navigating through rocky relationships, struggling with addiction as well as their mental and physical health. From a highly-publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV May 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to discover what we learned during The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 trailer: