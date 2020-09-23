On to the next one. Brody Jenner and Briana Jungwirth have called it quits on their relationship just one month before her rumored engagement to ex Nick Gordon.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, September 23, that the Hills: New Beginnings star, 37, and Jungwirth, 28, ended their romance in August. The former couple began dating earlier this summer and were even spotted going to dinner with Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in June.

Jungwirth reunited with Gordon weeks after her split from Jenner, according to the website. She and Gordon — who have dated off and on — later went on a getaway to Las Vegas, where he reportedly popped the question.

The personal stylist shared a photo on Tuesday, September 22, via Instagram of herself and Gordon posing in Sin City. “10 years of knowing you and I knew all along you were my soulmate. I love you!” she captioned the post.

Gordon also posted a series of photos with Jungwirth via Instagram. “Never lost when I’m with you,” he wrote alongside one picture.

Jungwirth previously dated Louis Tomlinson, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Freddie.

Jenner, for his part, began dating Carter, 32, in 2014. The Princes of Malibu alum proposed to the blogger while vacationing in the Island of Nihi Sumba two years later. The duo exchanged vows in June 2018 at a wedding ceremony in Indonesia. A source later told Us Weekly that Carter and Jenner never obtained a marriage license in the U.S.

Us confirmed in August 2019 that the twosome had decided to “amicably separate” just one year after their wedding ceremony.

Although Jenner and Carter ended their romantic relationship, they have remained on good terms. The exes even jetted off to Bali, Indonesia, in February together to celebrate a friend’s wedding. A source told Us at the time that they “are just friendly” and “are not romantically involved or getting back together.”

Carter detailed her initial attraction to Jenner in a candid essay for Elle in November 2019.

“He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit,” she wrote at the time. “‘You’ll never be bored!’ my mom offered, as I wondered early on whether or not he was the right partner for me. Of course, she was right: I was never bored. He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer.”