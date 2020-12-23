In a good place! Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her past relationship with Miley Cyrus and revealed where she stands with ex Brody Jenner amid her new relationship with Kristopher Brock.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 32, reflected on her short-lived romance with Cyrus, 28, which lasted two months. After the pair split in September 2019, Carter penned an essay for Elle in November, which she said helped her get through the breakup.

“I’m not at all embarrassed by the Elle piece,” the reality star said on the Monday, December 21, episode of the “Scrubbing In” podcast.

The model explained that “no one was more surprised that I was all of a sudden dating one of my girlfriends than I was,” which is part of the reason she said she wrote the piece.

“When I look back, I know that I had feelings for her that were maybe different from feelings I had for other friends,” Carter revealed. “It was entirely unintentional, but I was very deeply in love with this person.”

The “Bright Side” podcast host noted that she finally understood the saying that heartbreak inspires creativity after she broke up with the “Midnight Sky” singer.

“All of a sudden all I wanted to do was create things,” she said. “That Elle piece was one of those things that were super cathartic.”

Carter’s whirlwind romance with Cyrus came after she split from Jenner, 37, in August 2019 a year after they wed in a ceremony in Bali (the pair never legalized their union).

Despite being “really excited” to work with Jenner on the Hills reboot, Carter noted that filming the MTV show highlighted their relationship flaws ahead of their split.

“It was hard filming the first season because — there were so many difficult things going in our lives that everything stressed us out,” she revealed. “We didn’t want to share all these heavy things with the world [but] they get everything out of you. No secret is safe.”

The New Hampshire native noted that the show’s first season aired three weeks before she and Jenner broke up. The separation, however, has not ruined their bond.

“I think the reason he and I ended up getting married in the first place was because we were always such good friends,” she explained. “And that is something we’ve been able to salvage through our split.”

Carter has since moved on and has been dating the Brock Collection founder since May.

“I don’t want to have a relationship that’s in the tabloids. I don’t want to do overly public things,” she said, before opening up about her new flame.

According to Carter, her dynamic with the Texas native is “going very well” and has no drama.

“It’s the most seamless, chill relationship,” she said. “I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy. I feel like he’s the first adult that I’ve ever dated.”

The TV personality called her boyfriend the “gayest straight man” she knows, noting the pair have a “lot of feminine things in common.”

She added: “He’s a dream.”