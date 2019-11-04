



After her split from The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner, is Kaitlynn Carter ready for even newer beginnings? Jason Wahler, the former couple’s costar on the MTV reality series, is hoping Carter doesn’t skip the show’s second season.

“That would be a shame, man,” Wahler, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly as he chatted about his work with the Red Songbird Foundation, which provides support to individuals with histories of trauma, mental health issues or substance abuse.

He went on: “I think she’s got a lot to bring to the table. I hope she comes back.”

Wahler also couldn’t say if he and his wife, Ashley Wahler, were on deck for season 2. “You’re going to have to watch and find out,” he said. “I can tell you this. … Everybody’s got a lot of very exciting stuff in their life and it’s going to be interesting to see who comes back, and it’s going to be interesting to see the storylines now. It’s going to be crazy, I think.”

In the meantime, Wahler is partnering with singer Hilary Roberts for a scholarship program that will “provide one patient with the full continuum of care based on the individual’s needs, typically ranging three to six months (detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient program, and monitoring),” according to a press release.

Carter, 31, and Jenner, 36, announced their split in August, just over a year after they exchanged vows in Indonesia — though a source later told Us the duo never obtained a marriage license in the United States.

In a new essay for Elle, Carter described her relationship and breakup with Jenner, as well as her ensuing romance with Miley Cyrus.

“At 25, I met the man I would eventually choose to marry,” she wrote. “The legitimacy of that marriage has become a matter of public debate, but for he and I, it was very real.”

She went on: “He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit. ‘You’ll never be bored!’ my mom offered, as I wondered early on whether or not he was the right partner for me. Of course, she was right: I was never bored. He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer.”

“Eventually though, after years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up,” she added. “I began to spend a lot of time traveling on my own or with friends, quietly mourning what I knew in my heart would soon be the end of my marriage.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

