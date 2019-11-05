



The Hills are alive with new friendships! After filming The Hills: New Beginnings together, Whitney Port and Kaitlynn Carter have become close. So close that the reality star has been checking in on her after her split from Miley Cyrus in September.

“She’s fine,” Port, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and Equinox Fitness Clubs Move for Minds event on Saturday, November 2. “I mean, I haven’t — I don’t talk to her on a daily basis, but, like, last time I was with her, maybe a couple of weeks ago, she was happy and taking care of herself.”

Carter, 31, and Cyrus, 26, broke up in September after a whirlwind summer romance. The two jetted all across Europe together after their respective long-term relationships ended. Cyrus announced her split from Liam Hemsworth while and Carter and Brody Jenner “decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman confirmed to Us in August.

The blogger and her Hills costar Jenner, 36, exchanged nuptials in Indonesia in June 2018, but never legally wed. Following her split from Jenner, she started a short-lived relationship with the newly single singer.

On Monday, November 4, the New Hampshire native opened up about her romance with Cyrus for the first time in a personal essay for ELLE. “This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” Carter wrote.

“Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her,” she continued. “But, after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I’ve never really had a ‘type.’”

Port already has an idea of the type of person her costar should be with next. “Oh my god. I feel like, I don’t know, someone, someone great, someone that puts her first,” she revealed on Saturday.

For her part, Cyrus has moved on with singer Cody Simpson, who she was first spotted with in October.