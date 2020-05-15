Friendly exes. Kaitlynn Carter spent the day enjoying some fresh air with an unlikely photographer — her ex Brody Jenner.

The blogger, 31, shared a photo via Instagram on Thursday, May 14, of herself lounging outside on a bench. Jenner, 36, can be spotted snapping the picture in the reflection of the window behind her. Although his face isn’t in view, Jenner’s body is shown in a black tank top as he holds up the phone.

“Reprised his role for the day,” she captioned the snapshot.

Carter tagged the Hills: New Beginnings star in the photo. His mom, Linda Thompson, also confirmed that it was her son in the picture.

“Brody’s looking ripped 💪,” the former actress, 69, commented, adding in reference to Carter, “You…Lovely as always.”

Jenner and Carter began dating in 2014 and became engaged while vacationing in the Island of Nihi Sumba in 2016. The pair exchanged vows in June 2018 at a wedding ceremony in Indonesia. A source later told Us Weekly that Carter and Jenner never obtained a marriage license in the U.S.

Us confirmed in August 2019 that the duo had chose to “amicably separate” just one year after their Indonesian ceremony.

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement at the time.

The twosome have remained on good terms since their split. The Princes of Malibu alum even jetted off to Bali, Indonesia, in February with Carter to celebrate a friend’s wedding. However, a source told Us at the time that they “are just friendly” and “are not romantically involved or getting back together.”

Carter detailed her initial intense attraction to Jenner in an op-ed for Elle in November 2019.

“He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit,” she wrote at the time. “‘You’ll never be bored!’ my mom offered, as I wondered early on whether or not he was the right partner for me. Of course, she was right: I was never bored. He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer.”

After her split from Jenner, the New Hampshire native briefly dated Miley Cyrus before they called it quits in September 2019. Jenner, for his part, has been linked to models Josie Canseco and Allison Mason.