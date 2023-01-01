The Hills baby! Brody Jenner and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, are expecting their first child.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” Jenner, 39, and the pro surfer, 25, captioned a joint Instagram video on Sunday, January 1, of Blanco getting a sonogram. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year.”

They added: “Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

In the social media footage, the Hills alum captured his girlfriend’s ultrasound appointment and marveled over the little one’s features. “Honey, look at that little heart,” Jenner is heard saying in the video. “What?!?”

The Prince of Malibu alum is the younger son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, who were married between 1981 and 1986.

“So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now,” Thompson, 72, commented on her son’s post. “Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!”

Thompson is already a proud grandmother of three. The former couple’s eldest son, Brandon Jenner, shares daughter Eva, 8, with ex-wife Leah James, and twin sons Sam and Bo, both 2, with girlfriend Cayley Stoker. Brody and the aspiring artist’s bundle of joy will be Thompson’s fourth grandchild and Caitlyn’s 21st grandchild. (The I Am Cait alum’s other children Cassandra Jenner, Burt Jenner and Kylie Jenner as well as former stepchildren Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are already parents to multiple kids.)

Brody and Blanco — who were first linked late last year — were also congratulated by their celebrity friends. Congrats bro!!! Awesome :),” Mario Lopez wrote via Instagram comment on Sunday.

The reality TV star and the Puerto Rico native first sparked dating speculation in April 2022. They took their romance Instagram official that May, sharing a snap of themselves cuddling with Brody’s dog.

Prior to his romance with the Ultimate Surfer alum, Brody was married to Kaitlynn Carter between 2018 and 2019. Carter, 34, has since moved on with Kristopher Brock, welcoming son Rowan in September 2021.

“It’s just a little soon, but I don’t know. What’s done is done. I just hope that she’s making the right decision,” he said in an August 2021 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings after the New Hampshire native confirmed her pregnancy. “Ultimately, I just want to see her happy. If I don’t think she’s making the right choice, I’ll definitely let her know that. … I think it’s a little quick that she’s pregnant already. That was quick. You never know.”

Carter and Brock announced in October 2022 that they are expecting baby No. 2, his third.