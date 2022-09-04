From The Hills to the nursery! Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock have frequently doted over their son, Rowan, ever since his arrival.

“Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love,” the Hills: New Beginnings personality captioned an October 2021 breast-feeding photo via Instagram, while introducing her son.

Carter, who was previously married to Brody Jenner, announced earlier that year that she and Brock were expanding their family.

“He’s got a 6-year-old son [Charlie, whom he shares with ex-wife Laura Vassar] already, so he’s been [a] father for several years,” the blogger said during a June 2021 episode of the “HillsCast” podcast. “For me, when I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did. We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly.”

After learning that she and her beau were on “the same page” in terms of having a family, they decided to “go for it” and try to conceive a child.

The New Hampshire native — who briefly romanced Miley Cyrus after her divorce from Jenner — has frequently gushed over her relationship with the Brock Collection founder before and after Rowan joined their brood.

“I don’t want to have a relationship that’s in the tabloids. I don’t want to do overly public things,” Carter previously said during an appearance on the “Scrubbing In” podcast in December 2020. “It’s the most seamless, chill relationship. I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy. I feel like he’s the first adult that I’ve ever dated. He’s a dream.”

In addition to navigating their sweet romance, Carter and Brock have also conquered parenthood together.

“Just found a series of pictures I’d never seen before from the first week of Rowan coming home 🥲,” the reality TV star captioned a series of throwback photos in July 2022 via Instagram. “I’m so happy Kris documented these moments and I’m reminded by looking through them just how deliriously tired, happy, dehydrated, calm, sore, perplexed and every other feeling in between I was. What a magical time.”

Carter and the fashion designer have continued to marvel over their little boy’s milestones, noting they love “watching him grow.”

Scroll below to see Rowan’s cutest photos with Carter and Brock: