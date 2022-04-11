Compare and contrast! Six months after giving birth, Kaitlynn Carter showed off her postpartum body in a bikini.

“Now vs. then at the ranch,” the Hills: Next Generation alum, 33, captioned Sunday, April 10, mirror selfies via Instagram. “So many happy memories here already, I can’t wait to bring Rowan here for many years to come.”

In the social media slideshow’s first photo, the former reality star held her 6-month-old son, Rowan on her hip while posing in a tan bathing suit and straw hat. The second slide featured a throwback photo, with the New Hampshire native rocking a floral bikini.

“Aww look at the way he is looking at you,” Carter’s costar Ashley Slack commented on the post. “And you look HOT!”

The new mom has previously clapped back at Instagram trolls over sporting “revealing” outfits post-baby.

“I’ve always read about women being criticized for their choices once they’d become mothers, but this is my first personal experience with it,” the former MTV personality wrote in January. “Over the course of my time on Instagram, I’ve worn a number of ‘revealing’ outfits, and no one’s been concerned. All of sudden NOW it’s so shocking! It’s very sad to me that that’s the world we’re living in. You’re expected to dress one way pre-children and another way post.”

Carter went on to write that she asked for “the sexiest party outfit” while shopping for a New Year’s Eve look in Texas.

“Although my chest is currently much larger than usual because I’m BREASTFEEDING A CHILD, my boyfriend, [Kristopher Brock], and I loved how it fit anyway,” Carter concluded at the time. “I said to myself, ‘This is my body right now, and I can either feel ashamed and hide it, or I can do what I WANT to do which is embrace and celebrate everything that my body currently is and has been for me this past year.’ So I did what I wanted to do, and that’s what women should be encouraged to do ALL THE TIME.”

The University of New Hampshire grad gave birth in September 2021, slamming the parenting police two months later when haters messaged her about a stuffed animal in Rowan’s crib.

“Guys, I’m fully aware of crib safety guidelines. The bear is only in there during the day to keep him company during naps while we’ve got a constant eye on him,” Carter wrote via Instagram Stories in November 2021. “Would love to be able to share things on here without unsolicited policing. I’ve got this covered.”

