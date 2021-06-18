New beginnings! After dating for over one year, Kaitlynn Carter took to social media to share that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.

The MTV personality shared a simple photo of her and Brock’s shadows, with her silhouette having an obvious baby bump. Carter added a black heart emoji to the caption via Instagram in June 2021.

The Hills: New Beginnings star previously spoke about why she decided to keep her relationship with Brock private.

“I don’t want to do overly public things,” she said during a December 2020 episode of the “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad” podcast.

While Carter preferred not to speak too much about the romance, she added that it was a very special relationship.

“A lot of friends will ask me, ‘How is everything going?’ and all I can ever say is, ‘It’s going really well,’ because it’s like the most seamless, chill relationship,” she explained at the time.

Carter continued: “I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy. I feel like he’s the first adult that I’ve ever dated.”

The podcast host started dating Brock in May 2020. She previously dated Brody Jenner for four years before the pair got married in Indonesia in June 2018. (Us Weekly later confirmed that the union was never made legal in the U.S. when the two failed to obtain a marriage license upon their return to California.) Jenner and Carter split one year later in 2019.

Carter briefly had a fling with Miley Cyrus following the singer’s split from her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, the same month. Cyrus and Carter broke up two months later in September 2019.

After the whirlwind romance with the Disney alum, the New Hampshire native has since enjoyed keeping her relationship quiet, but offered some insight into her boyfriend in honor of their one-year anniversary.

✨ 1 ✨ true story.. @kristopher.brock and I were introduced by a mutual friend over text last May. I asked him out on a first date a few days later (unknowingly) ON HIS BIRTHDAY, May 18. he had plans w his son that night, but we got together for dinner on the rooftop of @thesurfridermalibu the following night.. and the rest is history… 🖤,” she captioned a compilation of sweet moments between the duo via Instagram in May 2021.

Scroll down to learn more about Brock: