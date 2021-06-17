Happy news! Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant with her and boyfriend Kristopher Brock’s first child.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 32, announced the pregnancy via Instagram on Thursday, June 17, sharing a photo of her and Brock’s silhouettes side by side. In the snap, Carter’s baby bump can be seen as she holds onto her beau’s hand while at the Esperanza Resort, Auberge location in Mexico. The reality star simply captioned the sweet photo with a black heart emoji.

Celebrity friends, including her ex Brody Jenner’s former sister-in-law, Leah James Felder, wished the couple well upon seeing the announcement. James, who was married to Brandon Jenner from 2012 to 2019, replied with three red heart emojis.

Model Gina Lapina commented, “C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S !!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” while another model Rocky Barnes wrote, “Yes yes yes ❤️❤️❤️.”

The “Brightside” podcast host has been dating the Brock Collection founder since May 2020, after two high-profile romances with Brody, 37, and Miley Cyrus.

“It’s the most seamless, chill relationship,” Carter said of her relationship with Brock during a December 2020 episode of the “Scrubbing In” podcast. “I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy. I feel like he’s the first adult that I’ve ever dated.”

The TV personality called her love the “gayest straight man” she’s ever met, explaining the pair have a “lot of feminine things in common.”

She added: “He’s a dream.”

Carter has kept her relationship with Brock out of the public eye as much as possible following her romance and breakup from the Princes of Malibu alum.

The New Hampshire native dated Brody for four years before they tied the knot in Indonesia in June 2018. (Us Weekly later confirmed that the union was never made legal in the U.S. when the two failed to obtain a marriage license upon their return to California) One year later, the couple called it quits, ending their relationship in August 2019.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement following the split. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Carter then found herself in a whirlwind romance with Cyrus, 29, after the singer broke up with husband Liam Hemsworth the same month. The fling lasted two months before the pair went their separate ways in September 2019.