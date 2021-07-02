Kaitlynn Carter has a cutie on the way! The Hills: New Beginnings star has been sharing her baby bump progress since her June announcement.

The reality star, 32, showed her stomach’s shadow in the Instagram reveal. Her boyfriend Kristopher Brock‘s silhouette could also be seen in the sweet shot.

Later that same month, the New Hampshire native gave a glimpse of her bare belly for the first time while sunbathing in a blue bikini. “My oldest tattoo finally made it into a photo,” the expectant star captioned the Instagram slideshow.

The MTV personality has been sharing updates ever since, from beach walks to lake days.

Carter was previously married to Brody Jenner from 2018 to 2019, and the former couple weren’t on the same page about having kids, she said during an August 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“He always tells me that he thinks within the next year things will be a little bit better,” Carter said in a confessional at the time. “How many years are we going to say this? There’s never going to be the perfect time to have kids, but I want to have them, so why not now?”

Jenner, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly that same year that he wasn’t “opposed to having kids” but also wasn’t “necessarily really trying to have children.”

Following their August 2019 split, Carter moved on with Miley Cyrus. She dated the singer, 28, for nearly two months and has since been dating Brock, 37, who has a 6-year-old son.

“When I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did,” Carter said of her pregnancy during a June 2021 “HillsCast” podcast episode. “We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly.”

Since the pair were “on the same page,” they decided to “go for it” and got “really lucky” to conceive.

“It’s something that I wanted for so long,” the mom-to-be gushed. “When I found out I actually was pregnant, I was really surprised in a good way of course. But it took me awhile to really absorb it. I’m just really excited now.”

