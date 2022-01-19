The sun is going down on The Hills again. MTV will not renew The Hills: New Beginnings for season 3, Us Weekly confirms.

A source close to production exclusively tells Us that the network is working on reimagining the franchise “in order to unlock and maximize audiences’ love for it.”

The insider emphasized that while The Hills: New Beginnings is canceled, the reality franchise will continue in a different form “with new iterations to come.”

The Hills, a Laguna Beach spinoff, originally ran on MTV from 2006 to 2010 with Lauren Conrad as the lead. Kristin Cavallari replaced her in the final season. While Conrad, 35, did not appear on New Beginnings revival, Cavallari, also 35, made a brief appearance in the second season. (The Uncommon James founder is now based in Nashville.)

New Beginnings, which debuted in June 2019, followed original cast members Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado along with many new cast members. Former O.C. star Mischa Barton was a major player in the first season but did not return for the second.

The cancellation might not come as a surprise to Pratt, 38, who recently lamented the cast’s lack of honesty with the cameras. While the second season, which ended in August 2021, showed the stars criticizing Pratt and Montag, 35, for their drinking and partying, the Pratt Daddy Crystals founder said they weren’t the only ones enjoying themselves.

“What’s so frustrating — and that’s why we’ll see if there’s a season 3 of The Hills — is the whole cast parties as hard as us,” Pratt told DeuxMoi’s “Deux Me After Dark” podcast just one week ahead of the cancellation news.

“I love The Hills and I’ve loved every part of the journey, but knowing how entertaining some of these people are off camera … For instance, all due respect to my best friend Brody, he is so much more entertaining on his [Instagram] Story than he was on our season 2 of The Hills,” the series regular said earlier this month. “I’ve said a couple times that I almost think they should film The Hills with iPhones and be like, ‘Brody, it’s just your IG!’ So yes, Heidi and I brought it and partied, but it just hurts my heart just to know the potential if everyone just Jersey Shore‘d it.”

The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings are available to stream on Paramount+.