Crystals and Hollywood: They go together like, well, diet trends and Hollywood. Celebrities including Adele, Katy Perry, Jenna Dewan, Gisele Bündchen and, of course, Gwyneth Paltrow have long gushed about their love for the mystical rocks. And who could forget how much Spencer Pratt loves crystals?

Lately, it seems that every other day a new star is praising the magical powers of crystals — which allegedly contain benefits that range from clearing bad energy to encouraging a better aura to aiding healing to balancing chakras.

Hollywood stars’ love for crystals has gone so far that they’re joking about it! In April 2021, Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, made a TikTok poking fun at her mother’s daily routine.

“So first, my mom drinks her Goop Glow Superpowder and she eats nothing but dates and almond butter,” Apple, who Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, said at the time. “She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin. Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs. And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.”

The Goop owner previously made headlines for promoting jade eggs. While other celebs, such as the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton, tried them out as well, doctors were quick to shut down the rage.

Other celebrities’ crystal practices are more than harmless, however. After The Hills was rebooted in August 2018, Pratt told Us Weekly exclusively that he attributes the show’s success to his own work with the minerals.

“I held a lot of crystals with a lot of positive intentions for eight years,” he said in November 2018. “The only thing [is] crystals aren’t immediate, you know? It took eight years.”

The reality star, who even owns his own crystal company, Pratt Daddy Crystals, is also happy more celebrities have jumped on board.

“I’m just so thankful now that all celebrities are embracing it because it went from making me looking like a lunatic to being on-brand now. So I shout-out Miranda Kerr, Jessica Simpson just threw an amethyst in her IG story the other day, [Heidi Montag] was like, ‘Jessica Simpson has crystals!’” he added. “So thanks, Jess, that made Heidi let me buy more crystals.”

