LOL! Gwyneth Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter, Apple, took to TikTok to poke fun at her mom’s routines.

“So first, my mom drinks her Goop Glow Superpowder and she eats nothing but dates and almond butter,” the teenager said, narrating the actress’ actions in the Sunday, April 4, video. “I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since the day I was born, apparently.”

The high school student added, “She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin. Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs. And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.”

The Goop creator, 48, posted the footage on her Instagram Story, joking that she was being “roasted” by her eldest child.

Apple then gave her mom’s Goop Glow products her seal of approval in a separate video, saying that she was “obsessed.” She explained, “It really gives your skin this amazing glow. Since I have very dry skin, the Glow Lotion is so nice. OIt keeps me hydrated but not oily. It’s super lightweight.”

Paltrow, who also shares son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin, previously shared a handwritten to-do list Apple wrote for her while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Apple’s interpretation,” the Los Angeles native captioned a photo of the “quaranteen’s” note, reading, “Make more vagina eggs and CANDLES. … Finite only, barely enough. Scarcity model.”

The Clean Plate author gushed in October 2020 about how proud she is of her daughter’s “sense of entitlement.”

“The patriarchy itself feels like it’s cracking and starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders,” the Shakespeare in Love star explained during a panel at the time. “By the time my daughter is in the workforce, those girls are not going to stand for it. When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered. They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of entitlement that’s beautiful. It’s not spoiled, [they] are here for what the boys are going to get too. I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together.”

The Politician alum welcomed Apple and Moses in 2004 and 2016, respectively, and has been coparenting them with the Coldplay frontman, 44, since their 2016 split. She’s since married Brad Falchuk and is a stepparent to Isabella and Brody. Martin, for his part, has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017.