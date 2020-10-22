Gwyneth Paltrow is impressed with the young woman her teenage daughter, Apple, is becoming — and the Oscar-winning actress naturally has a unique way of describing how pleased she is.

During a virtual appearance at the Adobe MAX conference on Wednesday, October 21, Paltrow was asked about female representation in entertainment. While noting that “we’re laying the groundwork for the change” through movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, the actress spoke highly of the “entitlement” that her teenage daughter and her generation have that will be beneficial in the years to come.

“The patriarchy itself feels like it’s cracking and starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders,” the Goop founder, 48, explained. “By the time my daughter is in the workforce, those girls are not going to stand for it. When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered.”

The Shakespeare in Love star continued, “They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of entitlement that’s beautiful. It’s not spoiled, [they] are here for what the boys are going to get too. I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together.”

Paltrow shares Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The former couple, who wed in 2003 and consciously uncoupled in 2016, have maintained a friendship and coparenting relationship in the years since their split.

Last month, Paltrow admitted that coparenting alongside the 43-year-old Coldplay frontman isn’t always smooth sailing, however. “It’s like you’re ending a marriage but you’re still in a family. That’s how it will be forever,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show on September 22. “Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for our kids.”

In 2017, the businesswoman shared her thoughts on how Apple was turning out so far. “I have to say, so far, Apple … she’s pretty great,” she said on The Today Show at the time. “She’s like, ‘Can you close my door?’ and I’m like, ‘Wait, with me on the other side?’ But other than that, it’s pretty smooth so far.”

Paltrow went on to marry Brad Falchuk in 2018 and become a stepmother to his two teenage children, Isabella and Brody.