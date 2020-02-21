One big happy family! Linda Thompson revealed that her son Brandon Jenner and his ex-wife, Leah Jenner, are working well together on coparenting their 4-year-old daughter, Eva.

“With their hearts in the right places, everybody just wants what’s best for Eva, and for the little twins to come,” Thompson, 69, told Us Weekly recently at the Open Hearts Foundation Gala, founded by Jane Seymour, in Los Angeles. “Everybody is really putting their big boy and their big girl panties on and manning up and womaning up.”

Brandon, 38, is currently expecting twins with his wife, Cayley Stoker, but that doesn’t mean his ex isn’t fitting into his world — especially when it comes to their little one.

“Everybody’s very friendly,” Thompson told Us exclusively. “We’re all still very close to Leah. Leah came to [Cayley’s] baby shower [too].

Brandon and Leah, 37, married in 2012 and split seven years later. The musician then went on to marry Stoker, 34, in January 2020.

“Everything just happened really fast for them,” Thompson told Us about her son’s new marriage. “She’s an amazing woman, she is just an amazing woman, and Brandon has never been happier. So that, as a mom, that makes me very happy.”

The Tennessee native, who also shares son Brody Jenner with ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, is proud of her family for putting the kids first and remaining amicable despite being broken up.

“It’s really commendable on everybody that they’re doing what’s best for the children,” she explained. “Putting their, whatever, prejudices or feelings they have to the contrary [aside], which I don’t believe there are any, just because everybody is so on board.”

That positive family dynamic spreads to Thompson’s relationship with Caitlyn, 70, who she was married to from 1981 to 1986.

“You know, it’s just part of life. Life is too short to hold grudges and hang onto anger, or any kind of resentment,” she explained. “Everything is forgivable. Some things are inexcusable, but everything is forgivable. And I think that if you live your life that way, it’s not that you excuse people for bad behavior or neglect or whatever, but you have to forgive them so that you can move on and just live easily in your own skin.”