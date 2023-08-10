Brody Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 29.

“We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th ❤️. Momma and baby are in perfect health,” Jenner, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 10, alongside footage from Blanco’s home birth. “We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support. 🙏🏼”

The Hills alum and the pro surfer, 26, were first linked in April 2022, nearly one month before they went Instagram official. The pair announced in January that they were expecting baby No. 1.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” they captioned a joint Instagram video on New Year’s Day of Blanco getting a sonogram. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year.”

The duo continued: “Our little angel is on their way 💙!”

Jenner, who was previously married to Kaitlynn Carter between 2018 to 2019, is the younger son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson. (The now-exes, who also share son Brandon Jenner, were married between 1981 and 1986.)

“So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now,” Thompson, 72, commented on the pregnancy announcement. “Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!”

Brody popped the question during Blanco’s “Tiara & Teacups” baby shower, which was hosted by Thompson.

“Still feel like I am dreaming 💍 💗 please don’t pinch me,” Blanco gushed via Instagram in June. “Yesterday was the most beautiful baby shower that ended with a proposal from the man of my dreams. It was so special to share these moments with the people we love so much.”

She concluded: “I know baby girl felt all the love in there!!! … I can’t wait to marry you @brodyjenner!!!”

Brody and Blanco’s daughter is Thompson’s fourth grandchild and Caitlyn’s 21st. The exes are already grandparents to Brandon’s three children. He shares daughter Eva, 8, with ex-wife Leah James, and twins Sam and Bo, both 2, with partner Cayley Stoker. The I Am Cait alum, 73, for her part, is also a grandparent to Cassandra Jenner, Burt Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s little ones. Caitlyn’s former stepchildren Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also each have multiple children that contribute to the grandchild count.