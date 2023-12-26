Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s eldest son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is engaged to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion.

“💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍,” the duo captioned their joint Instagram announcement on Tuesday, December 26.

Patrick, 30, popped the question on a beach surrounded with rose petals. After the proposal, the couple celebrated with their family, who had a congratulatory cake waiting for them.

“Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy ❤️,” Shriver, 68, commented on the Instagram announcement. (She and ex-husband Arnold, 76, also share daughters Katherine, 34, and Christina, 32, and son Christopher, 26.)

Related: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Family Members: A Comprehensive Guide They’ll be back! Since Arnold Schwarzenegger burst on the scene in the 1980s, his family has gone on to become one of the most successful — and recognizable — clans in Hollywood. Three of the Terminator star’s five children have followed in his footsteps and made names for themselves in the entertainment industry: Katherine Schwarzenegger, […]

Patrick and Champion’s other famous friends also left well-wishes in the comment section.

“I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY,” Taylor Lautner wrote. Glen Powell added, “Yessssssssssss!!! Let’s goooooooooooooo!!!!”

Chelsea Handler commented, “Congrats, you two!!! 😍.”

Patrick was first linked to Champion in 2015, but the duo didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until the following year. (Patrick previously dated Miley Cyrus.)

In their first picture together, Champion cuddled up to Patrick, captioning the snap with a series of emojis. Since then, the couple haven’t stopped sharing sweet moments from their relationship on social media.

“Happy birthday to my sweet, handsome, hardworking, and goofy boyfriend! I love you so much! 🎂💕🧁🎈,” Champion captioned a September birthday tribute.

Patrick, for his part, has also gushed over Champion in various interviews.

“She’s such a good girl,” Patrick told E! News of Champion in November 2022. “She’s a hard worker, dedicated, determined. She moved here from Alabama to pursue her dreams to become a supermodel. She’s great.”

Related: Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell and More Celebrity Kids Who Have Dated Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and more celebrities’ children have embarked on romantic relationships over the years. News broke in July 2021 that the two comedians’ offspring were dating. Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin shared Instagram selfies at the time with the Saturday Night Live alum’s son Eric in a touching birthday tribute. “Happy birthday, my love! I’m […]

Champion has since made her dream a reality. Not only has she become a successful model, but she’s also recruited Patrick for some photo shoots as well. Late last year, the couple showed off their relationship in the pages of Vogue.

“I can’t keep it serious when I’m doing that stuff,” Patrick told E! of the photo shoot. “And when she helps me with auditions, she can’t keep it too, so it’s a nice little dynamic. She looks way better than I do when it comes to that shoot.”

While they’re both busy with their budding careers, Patrick — who has starred in HBO’s The Staircase and Prime Video’s Gen V — and Champion always find time for each other.

“We love each other, and it’s OK when she goes away for a week or I go away for a month filming,” he gushed in the same E! interview. “We’re moving, and I feel very fortunate to be able to be together and live together.”