Low-key love! Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion have been going strong since 2016.

Following his five-month fling with Miley Cyrus in 2015, Schwarzenegger was spotted getting cozy with the model at the West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy. Champion also accompanied the actor to a birthday bash thrown for his mother, Maria Shriver, before Us Weekly confirmed the duo’s relationship status in March 2016.

At the time, an insider told Us that the couple had been together for “a while.” They made their romance public soon after.

“Glad I got to spend the last couple a days with @patrickschwarzenegger 🙌,” Champion captioned a sweet PDA pic with her beau at the time after a springtime vacation in Mexico.

The pair have kept their relationship relatively private ever since, but Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son has brought his girlfriend to plenty of family gatherings. Champion even scored a wedding invite when Patrick’s sister Katherine Schwarzenegger married Chris Pratt in June 2019.

Despite their busy schedules, the Staircase star and the Alabama native still make date nights a priority whenever possible. “I think we stay in touch obviously through FaceTime and calls … but it’s really not hard,” Patrick told E! News in September 2019. “Being away from each other so often allows us to appreciate the time that we have together and really enjoy it. I’m usually so slammed in the week with work and she’s usually traveling so it allows us both to have super fun weekends.”

The following April, the sweethearts joined the Schwarzenegger brood for Easter — and got playful with Pratt on social media. After Patrick shared a snap of the dessert he and Champion made for the family, the Guardians of the Galaxy star begged for photo cred.

“That is an extraordinary picture,” Pratt wrote in the comments section. “Who was your photographer? Clearly somebody with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition.”

Earlier that year, the Midnight Sun star raised eyebrows when he seemingly got flirty with Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Ann Sluss in the comments of her Valentine’s Day post — but he was quick to clear the air. “People were like, ‘Are you guys dating?’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s just my girlfriend’s good friend,'” Patrick exclusively told Us in February 2020. “I haven’t watched any of it.”

Scroll down to relive the Grown Ups 2 star’s most romantic moments with Champion: