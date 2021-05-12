A change at the ED. Chicago Med is losing two of its leading women when it returns for season 7. Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta, who portray Dr. Natalie Manning and April Sexton, respectively, on the NBC drama, will not be returning, Us Weekly can confirm.

DeVitto, 36, and DaCosta, 38, have been part of the Dick Wolf series since its debut in 2015. Both actresses have also appeared on Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

“Well, looks like the cat is out of the bag…All good things must come to an end,” the Pretty Little Liars alum wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 12. “It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for me and her to bow out and say goodbye. Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did.”

She added, “I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await!”

The One Tree Hill vet has joined the cast of indie feature Skelly, according to Deadline, while the America’s Next Top Model alum will star in Our Kind Of People.

S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee and Marlyne Barrett make up the original cast members who remain on the show.

Colin Donnell, who led the series as Dr. Connor Rhodes, was written out of the series at the end of season 4. The actor, 38, was surprised by the exit but was happy to return for a goodbye episode in season 5, during which the character chose to leave town for a new job.

“He left on his own terms, which I thought was really lovely for the character and for me personally,” the former Affair star told Us in 2019. “One of the best working experiences of my life was being a part of Med and that was, in large part, due to the leadership at the top. I would love to go back. I would love to pop in here and there, and I sort of have a history of doing that now on shows! It probably won’t be as wild of ways as I do on Arrow, but I’m really very happy and thankful to them that they gave me the exit that they did so that the door is open for the future.”

Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.