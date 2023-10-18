Sophia Bush‘s estranged husband, Grant Hughes, spoke out about her reported romance with soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” a rep for Hughes, 41, told Page Six on Wednesday, October 18, following speculation into Bush’s relationship with Harris, 37.

Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday, October 17, that Bush, 41, and Harris are seeing each other.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Bush and Hughes called it quits after 13 months of marriage. That same day, Bush also removed Hughes’ last name from her Instagram bio and subsequently deleted photos of Hughes and herself.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Bush, who filed for divorce from the entrepreneur, listed their date of separation as June 27 — shortly after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the pair’s split was amicable and they were “better off as friends.”

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the insider explained. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.”

Following her split from Hughes, Bush repurposed her wedding reception dress as an outfit for Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles.

“Speaking of @beyonce … the queen said ‘wear silver’ and we said ‘yes ma’am.’ 🪩🪩🪩,” she wrote via Instagram in September, alongside a series of photos from the show, showing off her mirrorball inspired look.

Harris, meanwhile, made headlines in October when she and Ali Krieger — who previously played together on the U.S. women’s national soccer team — split after four years of marriage. Us confirmed at the time that Harris filed for divorce from Krieger, 37, back in September.

Eagle-eyed fans have since noticed that Harris removed the phrase “proud wife” from her Instagram bio.

The soccer players met in 2010 while playing for the USWNT. The twosome tied the knot in December 2019 and adopted two children together: daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months.

“The team comes first,” Harris told Allure during a joint interview with Krieger in August 2020 about working with her then-wife. “We actually don’t [often] stay in the same room [on the road]. If we are in the same room, we’re in separate beds because sleep is a huge part of our recovery. I think that’s the hardest part. We don’t get really good time together. We have to make time even though we see each other all the time. It’s tricky.”

Harris retired from soccer in November 2022. Krieger followed suit in March and shared that the 2023 NWSL season would be her curtain call and wanted to focus on spending more time with her two young children.

“This is the right time for me,” Krieger said during an interview with CBS Mornings. “I’ve given so much to the game, and I’ve gotten a lot in return. But I feel it. My body also feels it.”