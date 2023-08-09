Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes called it quits weeks after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 9, the estranged couple’s official date of separation is listed as June 27 — just 16 days after their anniversary on June 11.

The docs also note that neither Bush nor Hughes, both 41, are asking for spousal support amid their divorce.

News broke on Friday, August 4, that Bush and Hughes called it quits after 13 months of marriage. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the duo told People at the time. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The pair tied the knot in June 2022. Bush — who has since removed the last name “Hughes” from her Instagram bio — gushed over Hughes via social media on their marriage milestone. “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she wrote in a since-deleted post in June. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Hughes, meanwhile, celebrated with an anniversary post of his own at the time. “Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! ❤️🥂 What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!” he captioned a slideshow of pics from over the years.

One day before Bush’s split made headlines, she took to Instagram with a cryptic message about relationships. “Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you’re something special,” read the Thursday, August 3, quote. “That you can’t be replaced. Your heart, your mind, your conversation, your care, it can’t be replaced. By anyone.”

Bush also shared a snap from a group hiking trip via Instagram on Thursday, which she captioned, “I left the house twice this week for things that weren’t doctors appointments. What a win. Also I love my friends 🫶🏼.”

Bush and Hughes were first spotted together in May 2020 and got engaged one year later in Lake Como, Italy. “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES,” she captioned her Instagram reveal in August 2021.

While she has yet to directly address her split, Bush stepped out for a night of fun at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour on Monday, August 7, with Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown. In an Instagram video shared by Brown, 38, Bush was seen jamming out to the breakup song “I Knew You Were Trouble.”