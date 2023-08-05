Hours before Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes after one year of marriage, she found solace in her friends.

“I left the house twice this week for things that weren’t doctors appointments. What a win,” Bush, 41, captioned a Thursday, August 3, Instagram photo of 10 of her companions during a hike in Los Angeles. “Also I love my friends.”

One of the One Tree Hill alum’s pals is Queer Eye personality Bobby Berk, who commented, “Love our crew ❤️.”

Us Weekly confirmed one day later on Friday, August 4, that Bush filed to end her marriage to Hughes, 41, after 13 months. The actress — who also dropped his surname from her Instagram bio amid the separation — and Hughes continue to “remain good friends,” according to People, who confirmed that the estranged couple still plans to run their Bush Hughes Foundation for Progress nonprofit together.

Bush, who was briefly married to her OTH costar Chad Michael Murray in 2005, and Hughes were first linked in May 2020. Hughes proposed one year later during a vacation in Italy. Us exclusively confirmed in June 2022 that the pair tied the knot at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We became fast friends but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work,” Bush told Vogue the following July of connecting with Hughes, noting they met 10 years earlier during a trip to Nicaragua. “I have truly never felt so much positivity at once, so much clarity [than I did at our wedding]. As a person who suffers anxiety, it felt incredible to experience a sheer absence of it. I couldn’t stop smiling.”

Bush and the real estate investor celebrated their first anniversary earlier this summer.

“Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! ❤️🥂 What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!” Hughes wrote via Instagram in June, before quoting a passage from Rachel Signer’s memoir, You Had Me At Pét-Nat, about having a committed partnership.

Neither Bush nor Hughes have further commented on their breakup, though the actress did repost a handful of cryptic quotes onto her Instagram Story amid the news.

“Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you’re something special,” a message she posted on Thursday read. “That you can’t be replaced. Your heart, your mind, your conversation, your care, it can’t be replaced. By anyone.”

Bush uploaded a second quote on Friday, which stated, “Nothing is ever too early or too late. What is divinely meant for you cannot be rushed, delayed or taken away.”