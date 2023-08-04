Sophia Bush’s estranged husband, Grant Hughes, penned a sweet tribute to the actress less than two months before she filed for divorce.

“Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! ❤️🥂 What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!” Hughes, 41, captioned a June carousel of Instagram photos of the pair, which included a snap of him and Bush, 41, toasting on their wedding day.

He then quoted a passage from Rachel Signer’s memoir, “You Had Me At Pét-Nat,” which he read on the twosome’s honeymoon. The excerpt described committing to a partnership as “becoming a synced conversation instead of two individuals facing apart from each other, yelling out into the universe” and agreeing not to “make decisions in isolation” any longer.

Hughes wrapped up the post by writing: “[The words] felt true then. And spoke to the newness of what we were embarking on together. Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!”

Bush, for her part, also commemorated the milestone at the time. “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram throwback photo from her and Hughes’ nuptials. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”

Less than two months later, the actress filed for divorce on Friday, August 4. While neither Bush nor Hughes has publicly commented on the breakup, the One Tree Hill alum shared a series of cryptic quotes via her Instagram Story just hours before news of their split broke. . (She also removed the name “Hughes” from her Instagram bio.)

“Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you’re something special. That you can’t be replaced. Your heart, your mind, your conversation, your care, it can’t be replaced. By anyone,” the first quote read.

The second quote noted that “nothing is ever too early or too late” if it’s meant to be. “What is divinely meant for you cannot be rushed, delayed or taken away,” it read.

Prior to sparking a romance with Hughes in 2020, Bush was briefly married to her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.

During a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Bush said that the marriage was “not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” before noting that she had “bosses telling [her] that [she was] the only person who gets a person to work on time.”

Murray, 41, reacted to the claims via a statement from his rep.

“This story is ludicrous. Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love,” the statement read. “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

The actor and his wife, Sarah Roehmer — who tied the knot in 2015 — announced last month that they are expecting their third child. The duo previously welcomed a son, 8, and a daughter, 6, whose names they have not shared.