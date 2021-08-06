‘One Tree Hill’ Behind-the-Scenes Secrets and Drama Through the Years

Not just a drama onscreen! During One Tree Hill‘s nine seasons on The CW, the love stories and disagreements didn’t only appear on the script. Throughout the years since the show wrapped in 2012, the cast has been vocal about the behind-the-scenes drama.

Since the cast was young when the show began, romances quickly developed on set. Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray began dating shortly after the show began in 2003. The duo ultimately married in 2005 but split after five months.

In 2018, she opened up about working with him following their split, claiming producers took advantage of the messy breakup.

“There was no space to self-reflect. … They ran like TV ads about it, it was really ugly. They made a practice of taking advantage of people’s personal lives,” Bush explained on the “Armchair Expert” podcast at the time. “Not just for me and for my ex, for other actors on the show who would share as you do when you get close to people. Deeply personal things that were happening in their lives and they would wind up in story lines. It wasn’t OK.”

Bush, along with costars Hilarie Burton, Joy Lenz and more have spoken out frequently about the producers on set. In 2017, creator Mark Schwahn was accused of sexual misconduct by OTH writer Audrey Wauchope. The cast quickly rallied behind her as 17 women from the drama also came forward with accusations.

Burton opened up about specific claims as well, alleging that Schwahn sexually harassed her on multiple occasions and that she later realized she was “being groomed as bait.” Ultimately, the White Collar alum exited the show at the end of season 6. Schwahn, for his part, never commented on the allegations.

The Hitcher actress also opened up about the atmosphere on set in June 2021.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get to grow up on a set where people wanted to answer our questions or help us navigate any of the madness of the early aughts. And it was madness. It was actually, like, kind of scary and intimidating and confusing,” Bush said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast at the time. “I think about how intense it felt.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more scandals from behind-the-scenes of One Tree Hill: