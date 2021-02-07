Jana Kramer isn’t sugar coating the ups and downs from her time starring on One Tree Hill.

When Kramer, 37, recently joined Us Weekly virtually, she broke down some of her One Tree Hill-themed Instagram posts. The first pic in question was a sweet snap she took with former costar and onscreen love interest Stephen Colletti while attending a convention for the show early last year.

Kramer, who played Alex Dupre on the CW series, regarded Colletti, 34, as her “favorite human in the world” who she will “still text to this day.” And yet, she explained that her bond with her other cast members wasn’t as strong.

“I’ll say this: I have better relationships now with some of the castmates than when filming,” the “Why Ya Wanna” singer told Us exclusively while promoting her One Brick wine brand and her book, The Good Fight. “I think it was hard when me and Shantel [VanSanten] went into [the] group. … They were already a family when we came. So, that was kinda tough, but Stephen and I were just great friends. I mean, we’d be rolling around in bed for a make out scene and then the second they say ‘cut,’ we’re like, ‘Hey, so what are you going to have for lunch today?’ … I just love the friendship that we had. I miss, personally, playing my character because she was a hot mess and it was really fun.”

Kramer explained that because she joined the series during season 7, bonds had been created within the cast — as had broken relationships. “It was like, you either are on this side or this side. And if you are [on] this [side], then you can’t be friends with this person,” she explained. “Now everyone’s friends again, it’s like, ‘Wait a minute, you told me that we couldn’t be friends with this person and now you’re saying you all are friends?’ I’m like, ‘That is the biggest misconception, but OK!’”

The Country Crush star added that while she’s “glad everyone’s cool now,” it did make her life “a little difficult” when joining in 2009.

The country singer then reflected on an adorable pic she took with Hilarie Burton, a.k.a. Peyton Sawyer, from the same event. Kramer noted how “awesome” the 38-year-old White Collar alum is — even though they “never worked” together on the show. (Burton left the long-running drama in season 6 before Kramer came on board.)

Earlier this month, the former Friday Night Lights actress revealed that there was tension among the cast caused by a cast member she refrained from naming. She explained that it’s “frustrating” that the One Tree Hill bunch have gotten closer after the show left the air.

“I’m like, ‘Why couldn’t we have all been friends then? And you made the newbies’ life a little bit of hell.’ But it’s cool,” she said on the Monday, February 1, episode of her “Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin” podcast. “But now it’s, like, annoying because they’re all like, ‘We’re all friends now,’ and I’m just like you — one person — literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed.”

Aside from reliving One Tree Hill days, Kramer is busy gearing up for the launch of her One Brick wine brand later this month. When conceptualizing the beverage line, it was important for her to make sure that the wine was cost-effective for fans.

“I’m a big wine drinker. So, I wanted to make a wine that was affordable but tasted like a million bucks,” she explained to Us, noting that they have “red blend and a Chardonnay.”

To see what else Kramer had to say to Us, check out her Instagram break down in the video above!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi