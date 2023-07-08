Chad Michael Murray‘s wife, Sarah Roemer, is pregnant with the couple’s third baby.

“Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” the One Tree Hill alum, 41, captioned a Friday, July 7, Instagram photo of Roemer, 38. “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.”

Murray — who apologized for the photo quality since he’s “still on iPhone 8” because he “won’t trade away” the home button — uploaded a snap of his wife’s baby bump. Roemer was all smiles in a white dress and a red scarf as she cradled her growing belly.

The Gilmore Girls alum also posted the pic onto his Instagram Story, noting he’s “gonna need a bigger car” to accommodate his growing family. “Minivan time,” he joked.

Murray and Roemer met in 2014 while filming Crackle TV’s Chosen before they secretly wed one year later. Several months later, the pair welcomed their first child.

“We’ve been blessed with a son. God’s greatest gift,” Murray wrote via Twitter in May 2015. “Sarah and I couldn’t be happier.”

Their son, whose name has not been shared, become a big brother in March 2017. “Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want. I’m already yours and I’ll never let you go,” the A Cinderella Story star gushed via Instagram at the time, announcing their daughter’s birth. “I’ve now two incredible women in my life. My son and I are two lucky guys.”

Since becoming a parent, Murray has marveled at how fatherhood has changed his life and perspective.

“I think a big part of it is I’m a dad,” he told HollywoodLife in December 2020 of starring in more made-for-TV holiday romances. “I’m a family guy. Put God and family first, that’s how we run, and these cater to that in a large way. They’re family films. I believe in that.”

Murray continued at the time: “It’s better than my kids going to school in the upcoming years and having their dad’s poster up someone’s locker or something like that. It feeds the soul for the current place that we’re in, and I personally think that the world needs more of it. I think the light there is good for the world. It feeds the spirit and that’s what we need.”

The actor was previously married to One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush for five months in 2005 before he eventually moved on with ex-fiancé Kenzie Dalton. After the Riverdale alum and Dalton went their separate ways, he found love again with Roemer.