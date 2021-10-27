‘One Tree Hills’ Babies: See Which Cast Members Have Welcomed Children

One Tree Hill tykes! Bryan Greenberg, Hilarie Burton and more alums from the CW show have welcomed children over the years.

The actor surprised his fans when he and his wife, Jamie Chung, announced the births of their infant twins in October 2021. “We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung,” the Nebraska native captioned Instagram photos of the newborns.

The Lovecraft Country alum posted a photo of herself holding one of their babies’ hands at the time, writing, “x2.”

The first-time dad’s former costars sweetly showed love on the pair’s social media uploads. “I couldn’t love this more,” Burton commented, while Sophia Bush wrote, “They’re heeeeere.”

Burton herself is the mother of two children with her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The couple welcomed son Augustus and daughter George in 2010 and 2018, respectively.

Between their little ones’ arrivals, the actress suffered many miscarriages. “The false narrative that gets projected, especially by the celebrity angle is, ‘We went through this hard thing and it brought us closer together.’ And so I felt like a total failure because that wasn’t happening for me,” the Virginia native exclusively told Us Weekly of experiencing pregnancy loss in May 2020. “Until you go through that first really horrible thing together, you don’t know how your partner is going to react. You don’t know what they need.”

While the Walking Dead star wanted his wife to be “strong and calm,” she needed “to slam doors and cry really hard and howl,” Burton recalled at the time.

“He has been so supportive,” the White Collar alum clarified. “He was so generous with his own privacy in allowing me to put this out there. Because it isn’t just me, it’s our story. And I can’t thank him enough for letting me process in this way.”

She and the Supernatural alum tied the knot one year prior, and Augustus and George were “100 percent” involved in the “private and magical” nuptials officiated by Jensen Ackles and Norman Reedus.

The pair chose to honeymoon on the Walking Dead set, telling Us, “When you’re parents, it’s different. Even if we went away somewhere, we’d just lament the whole time that we wanted our kids there.”

Keep scrolling to see Chad Michael Murray, Jana Kramer and more One Tree Hill stars with their kids.