Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer have welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

“Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love,” Roemer, 38, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 19, sharing a snap of the newborn’s feet and stomach. “Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast.”

Murray, 41, reshared his wife’s post via his Instagram Story with the caption, “Heart full. She’s here!”

The actor surprised his followers in July when he announced his wife’s third pregnancy. “Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” Murray captioned an Instagram photo, which showed off Roemer’s growing bump. “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.”

At the time, the model also opened up about preparing to be a family of five, writing via Instagram alongside a black-and-white portrait of a group of wolves, “I’ve been meaning to post this for awhile. Love love love our wolf pack picture by @ejazkhanphotographynyc. There was a hidden wolf in the background that was representing baby #3.”

The couple became parents shortly after their 2015 nuptials when they welcomed a baby boy. “We’ve been blessed with a son. God’s greatest gift,” Murray tweeted in May 2015. “Sarah and I couldn’t be happier.”

In 2017, Murray and Roemer expanded their family again with the arrival of their daughter. “Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want. I’m already yours and I’ll never let you go,” the Riverdale star gushed via Instagram. “I’ve now two incredible women in my life. My son and I are two lucky guys.”

Murray previously made a rare statement about how fatherhood changed how he chooses his projects.

“I’m a family guy. Put God and family first, that’s how we run, and these cater to that in a large way. They’re family films. I believe in that,” he told HollywoodLife in December 2020 about his preference for made-for-TV holiday romance movies. “It’s better than my kids going to school in the upcoming years and having their dad’s poster [from a steamy project] up someone’s locker or something like that. It feeds the soul for the current place that we’re in, and I personally think that the world needs more of it. I think the light there is good for the world. It feeds the spirit and that’s what we need.”

More recently, Murray praised Roemer for her dedication to their family, writing via Instagram in May, “My forever dream woman. Happy Mother’s Day to this woman who carry’s this family pack on her shoulders:) You’re our rock mama. … I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother- but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:) I love you Sarah.”

Murray and Roemer have not publicly shared the names of their three children.