Chad Michael Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, appear to have another daughter on the way.

“We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet,” the One Tree Hill alum, 41, captioned a Saturday, July 8, Instagram video of Roemer, 38, and their two older children on various vacations throughout her third pregnancy. “Thank you mama for carrying our pack —literally💪❤️💪.”

Murray’s use of a “she” pronoun to refer to their unborn baby seems to indicate that they are expecting a little girl. Neither Murray nor Roemer have further confirmed the sex of their little one, but the Riverdale alum is looking forward to expanding his family.

“Coming to an airport near you- this family of 5 😳,” he added on Saturday. “I can hear it now —‘Uh oh, here come the Murray’s’ 😂😂😂.”

Murray first announced Roemer’s pregnancy on Friday, July 7, sharing a baby bump photo of his spouse.

“Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” he joked in his social media upload. “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.”

Roemer is also excitedly looking forward to meeting their new arrival.

“I’ve been meaning to post this for awhile. Love love love our wolf pack picture by @ejazkhanphotographynyc,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday. “There was a hidden wolf in the background that was representing baby #3.”

The black-and-white portrait — which Roemer called “stunning” and hung up in their house — featured four full-size wolves in a huddle. A fifth one can be seen peeking out in the back.

Murray — who was previously linked to his OTH costar Sophia Bush and Kenzie Dalton — and Roemer met in 2014 while filming Crackle TV’s Chosen. They secretly wed one year later, months before welcoming their first baby.

“We’ve been blessed with a son. God’s greatest gift,” Murray wrote via Twitter in May 2015. “Sarah and I couldn’t be happier.”

Their son — whose name has not been publicly shared — became a big brother in March 2017. Murray announced via Instagram at the time that Roemer had given birth to a little girl. “I’ve now two incredible women in my life. My son and I are two lucky guys,” he gushed.

While the Hallmark star and Roemer primarily keep their family life private — they also have not shared their daughter’s name — Murray found that becoming a parent has shifted his perspective.

“I’m a family guy. Put God and family first, that’s how we run, and these cater to that in a large way. They’re family films. I believe in that,” he told HollywoodLife in December 2020 of starring in more made-for-TV holiday romance movies. “It’s better than my kids going to school in the upcoming years and having their dad’s poster [from a steamy project] up someone’s locker or something like that. It feeds the soul for the current place that we’re in, and I personally think that the world needs more of it. I think the light there is good for the world. It feeds the spirit and that’s what we need.”