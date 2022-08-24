From costars to lovers! Chad Michael Murray met his wife, Sarah Roemer, in 2014 while filming the Crackle TV series Chosen together.

“I’m a romantic. I’m a family guy. I want that core,” the One Tree Hill alum told E! News in January 2015, shortly after revealing that he had secretly wed Roemer. “I tend to keep everything quiet. I love my life. That’s the part I keep for myself.”

After the incognito nuptials, Murray’s rep told Us Weekly that the pair were “extremely happy and excited and enjoying their life together.” The two actors welcomed their son in May 2015.

“We’ve been blessed with a son. God’s greatest gift,” the Cinderella Story actor wrote via Twitter at the time. “Sarah and I couldn’t be happier.” The duo continued to grow their family, welcoming a daughter in March 2017.

“Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want. I’m already yours and I’ll never let you go,” Murray captioned an Instagram photo of his daughter’s tiny hand gripping his finger at the time. “I’ve now two incredible women in my life. My son and I are two lucky guys.”

The doting dad and Roemer have not publicly disclosed their children’s names. They also don’t show the little ones’ faces on social media, but that doesn’t stop them from sharing glimpses of family life. “The snuggles are real. No better duty than #daddyduty,” the House of Wax actor captioned a March 2021 Instagram photo of his daughter sitting on his lap with her arms around his neck.

That same year, the New York native gushed about his other half in a Mother’s Day Instagram tribute. “Being this blessed is a dream. Happy Mother’s Day to the kindest, gentlest and most nurturing human being I know,” he wrote at the time. “We’ve traveled the world with this little pack and I wouldn’t change a thing. We love you soooooo much. You’re our rock, our glue and our heart. You’re so freaking cool. We love you, mama.”

The Disturbia actress, for her part, has also given her partner in crime plenty of social media shoutouts over the years. “Love traveling this road with you and being your shotgun rider,” she captioned a January 2022 selfie of her and her husband.

Murray was previously married to his former One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush from 2005 to 2006. Following their divorce, he was engaged to Miss North Carolina Teen USA runner-up Kenzie Dalton from 2006 to 2013.

Scroll through for a look at Murray and Roemer’s relationship timeline: